Golf: Dixon boys and girls sweep Sterling in season-opening dual meet at Timber Creek

DIXON – On a sunny, slightly breezy August evening on Thursday, the Dixon and Sterling boys and girls golf teams hit the links for their first dual meet of the season at Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon.
The Dukes and Duchesses defended their home turf for their first wins of the season, as the boys edged the Golden Warriors, 176-177, and the girls prevailed, 231-287.
Dixon junior Katie Drew was the top golfer at the meet for either school, posting a score of even-par 36.
After starting the day off with a bogey, she knocked in seven pars and a birdie on hole No. 1 to top the leaderboards.
“Super excited. I was really looking forward to it all day, so I’m really happy to be back,” Drew said of opening the season. “I was pretty solid and pretty consistent, which in golf, I think consistency is key. So I’m glad to have a pretty consistent round.
“My putting was really good. I rolled in a lot of putts.”
The Duchesses also got a 60 from Reese Dambman, a 66 from Tya Collins, and a 69 from Zoey Williamson to round out the team score. Saida Bajrami (70) and Kiana Olalde (72) also played.
Emily Schwingle led Sterling with a 70, while Makayla Wolfe and Rileigh Wren shots 72s, and Carmen Camacho added a 73. Brinley Francis fired a 77 for the Golden Warriors.
On the boys side, Dixon’s Alex Harrison was was medalist after shooting 39 in the nine-hole dual. Harrison birdied on the ninth hole.
“It was pretty good. I hit the ball pretty well,” Harrison said of his season-opening performance. “It was pretty fun. It was a good day overall. Tee shots really helped me out.”
Dixon got 44s from Mason Weigle and Steven Kitzman and a 49 from Sage Magnafici. Jayce Kastner and Ben Oros both shot 50.
Leading the way for Sterling was Mason Hubbard with a round of 42.
“It was good. It was fun to get out here and start playing again,” Hubbard said. “It was really fun just hitting the ball around, finding all the spots on the course. Bad spots, good spots, too.
“[My performance] was all right. I ended on a good note. I putted pretty well, didn’t three putt. Mostly one-putts, two-putts. I had a good up-and-down for par. I think hole eight. Chunked it, and hit par. Huge putt.”
Cam O’Brien and Carter Morris both shot 44, and Bryce Hartman added a 47 to count toward the team score. Braden Hartman (48) and Trevor Dir (49) also competed for the Golden Warriors.
Rock Falls 204, Newman 217, Morrison 244: The Rockets won their season opener in a triangular at Emerald Hill in Sterling, with the Comets’ Kyle Wolfe earning medalist honors with a 37.
Carter Dillon led Rock Falls with a 46, and Connor Porter fired a 48. Riley Anderson (54) and Colby Ward (56) also counted toward the team score, and Nick Vickers (56) and Cheyenne Hansen (62) also competed.
Newman got 59s from Sam Neisewander and Ellie Rude, and a 62 from Tate Downs. Andrew Downs (66) and Seamus McDonnell (69) also played.
Austin Boonstra and Blake Huizenga shot matching 58s to pace Morrison, while Adam Tichler (63) and Jordan Luhrsen (65) rounded out the team score. Sarah Wetzel (72) and Zayden Boonstra (84) also played for the Mustangs.