All conference baseball, softball teams announced for Three Rivers and Big Northern

Prep baseball

All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference teams announced: The All-TRAC East and West teams were announced this week with a number of area players selected.

The Class 2A state semifinalist Newman Central Catholic Comets had four players selected for first team honors: sophomore pitcher Garet Wolfe, senior outfielder Brendan Tunink, freshman outfielder Ashton Miner, and junior utility player Chase Decker.

On the second team, Newman sophomore pitcher Evan Bushman was selected, along with junior catcher Daniel Kelly, sophomore infielder Garret Matznick, and junior outfielder Joe Oswalt.

Bureau Valley had two first teamers recognized in junior pitcher Bryce Helms and junior infielder Elijah Endress. Sophomore infielder Logan Philhower was a second team selection.

In the Three Rivers West, Erie-Prophetstown sophomore infielder Braedyn Frank was a first team selection, along with junior catcher Parker Rangel. Senior outfielder Logan Copeland was a second team selection for E-P.

Morrison sophomore Kolten Swaim was recognized as the first team utility player. On the second team, sophomore pitchers Carson White and Aidan Meinsma were recognized, along with senior infielder Carson Strating. Junior infielder Kaleb Schroeder was an honorable mention for Morrison.

All-Big Northern Conference team announced: Dixon’s senior duo of Bryce Feit and Alex Harrison were recently named first team selections in the Big Northern Conference, with senior Quade Richards and sophomore Brady Lawrence selected to the second team. Dixon seniors James Leslie and Aiden Wiseman were honorable mention.

For Rock Falls, junior Austin Castaneda and senior Carter Shueler earned first team nods. Junior Caden Schulz and freshman Ethan Moeller were honorable mention for the Rockets.

Oregon had two second team selections in junior Jack Washburn and sophomore Keaton Salsbury. Juniors Logan Weens and Kade Girton were honorable mention for the Hawks.

Prep softball

All-Big Northern Conference team announced: Dixon junior outfielder Bailey Tegeler represented the Dukes on the first team, with seniors Ava Valk (catcher) and Elly Brown (third base) named to the second team. Dixon junior pitcher Allie Abell was honorable mention.

For Oregon, senior Olivia Paul was a first team selection. Joining her were classmate Gracen Pitts and junior Ella Dannhorn on the second team. Juniors Abree Barker and Madison Shaffer were honorable mentions.

Rock Falls senior catcher Olivia Osborne was a first team selection. On the second team, senior Nicolette Udell and junior Jeslyn Krueger were selected for the Rockets. Junior Maddison Morgan was honorable mention.

All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference team selected: Morrison had two unanimous first team selections to the All-TRAC West team in junior pitcher Bella Duncan and senior infielder Jordan Eads. Sophomore catcher Allie Anderson was a second team selection and freshman infielder Ava Duncan was honorable mention for the Mustangs.

Erie-Prophetstown had two first team outfielders in junior Paezleigh Hudgin and sophomore Lilly Swatos. On the second team, E-P freshman pitcher Wynn Renkes, junior catcher Hannah Ryan, and senior infielder Sydney Schwartz were selected. Junior Jaylynn Hamilton and freshman Kayler Prtichard were honorable mention infielders.

On the Three Rivers East side, Newman Central Catholic had a trio of first team selections in senior pitcher Jess Johns, sophomore catcher Lucy Oetting, and senior outfielder Madison Duhon. On the second team, sophomore infielder Brenleigh Cook and junior outfielder Amiya Rodriguez were selected.

Bureau Valley had two first team selections in junior infielder Lesleigh Maynard and senior utility player Olivia Eckberg. On the second team, junior pitchers Madison Smith and Carly Reglin were selected, along with sophomore catcher Emily Wright, junior infielder Sadie Bailey, and senior outfielders Emma Stabler and Katelyn Stoller.

Local golf

Women’s league tees it up in Sterling: The Emerald Hill Women’s Golf Association played its third round of the year Tuesday with Most One-Putts and Chip-Ins as the play of the day.

After 18 holes, Vicki Carlson took first, Mimi Boysen finished second, and a six-way tie for third was achieved by Connie Wolber, Janet Friel, Julie Pratt, Karla Anderson, Sandi Ivey and Sue Nestor. Jackie Foster was first among those who played nine holes.

Foster was closest to the pin from the green on No. 2, and Carlson had the longest putt on No. 8. Ivey also had the round’s most chip-ins and fewest putts, and Boysen had the most birdies and the lowest gross score.