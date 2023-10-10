Girls golf: Dixon’s Katie Drew voted SBLive Athlete of the Week

Dixon senior Katie Drew beat out 30 other top Illinois athletes to claim the title of SBLive Athlete of Week on Tuesday. She earned 35,804 votes before the poll closed.
Drew tied for third at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf State Tournament on Saturday at Red Tail Run in Decatur. The four-time state qualifier shot an even-par 72 on Friday and a 78 on Saturday for a 150 overall score and medal finish.
Drew tied for fifth at state as a junior in 2022, tied for 29th as a sophomore in 2021 and qualified as a freshman in 2020 when there was no state meet because of COVID-19.
Drew also won the Byron Regional and tied for second at the Eastland Sectional this year.