SVM state golf roundup: Dixon’s Katie Drew ties for 3rd at IHSA Class 1A tournament

It was a successful day of golf for several Sauk Valley locals on the final day of the IHSA state tournaments on Saturday.
Dixon senior Katie Drew headlined the local contingent, following an even-par 72 Friday with a six-over-par 78 Saturday to total a 150 overall score and tie for third among Class 1A girls at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.
“Yesterday, I obviously played pretty well, and it was obviously pretty cold today,” Drew said. “My putting was cold today, but going down there and placing is always a good weekend. Yesterday, everything clicked. I was getting off the tee well and my approach shots were well and my putting as well. I definitely hit the ball a lot better yesterday, but that’s the game of golf. You have good days and bad days; that’s what it is.”
The third-place finish exceeded Drew’s expectations.
“After placing fifth last year, I kind of figured that was the highest I’d see, and I was all right with that,” Drew said. “I planned to come down here and just have fun, and obviously, finishing third is more than I expected.”
For Drew, a four-time state qualifier and three-time state participant, it was a perfect send-off to a phenomenal high school golf career.
“It’s been a great four years. Coach [Lee] Eastman’s been great through it all. He’s always been behind me, and I appreciate all of it,” Drew said. “And I’ve had great teams through the years. Personally, it’s been a lot of fun, and it’s really hard to end my career.”
Newman’s Logan Palmer shot a 76 on Day 2 and totaled a 156 overall score to tie for 18th among Class 1A boys.
Fulton finished ninth among Class 1A teams with a 673 overall score. Freshman Owen Van Zuiden shot a 162 (tied for 34th), Jacob Voss fired a 168, Dawson Price totaled a 172 and Zach Winkel tallied a 174. Also for the Steamers, Brady Read shot a 176 and Evan Piercy chipped in a 203.
Riverdale placed second with a 628. Aidan Dorathy shot a 150 (tied for 7th), Mason Smyser shot a 151 (10th), Blake Sutton fired a 162 (tied for 34th) and Braden Janicki tallied a 170. Also for the Rams, Ayden Swift chipped in a 182 and Dean Wainwright added a 183.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard shot an 81 on Day 2 to tie for 43rd in the Class 2A field with a 162 score.
“I thought my short game was pretty good. Off the tee, I kind of struggled a little bit, but I ended up working around the greens a little better,” Hubbard said. “I’m glad I’ve been working on this hard, and I’ve come this far without even making it to sectionals after having to withdraw from regionals last year. It made it feel special this year being able to get to state.