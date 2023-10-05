SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 4: Fulton volleyball tops Eastland in NUIC South match

Girls volleyball
Fulton 2, Eastland 0: At Fulton, the Steamers defeated the Cougars 25-16, 25-20.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with 14 digs, four kills and nine assists; Annaka Hackett with six kills, three aces and two digs; Brooklyn Brennan with four kills, four digs, three aces and 10 assists; and Reese Dykstra with five kills and three aces.
Tuesday’s late girls swimming result
Monmouth-Roseville 68, Morrison 42: At Morrison, the Titans won eight out of 10 events to defeat the Fillies co-op. Morrison swam the other two events uncontested.
Morrison’s Ally Richards cut 43 seconds off her 500 freestyle time (6:47.93); Paige LaShelle cut 0.5 seconds off her 50 freestyle (29.81 seconds) and one second off her 100 backstroke (1:17.01); and Kiera Ary cut two seconds off her 100 freestyle (1:23.99).
Mara Ary, Kiera Ary, Richards and LaShelle cut nine seconds off their 400 freestyle relay (5:05.50).