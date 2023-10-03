SVM area roundup for Monday, Oct. 2: Boys golfers from Sterling, Newman, Fulton advance to state

Boys golf
Class 2A Freeport Sectional: At Park Hills Golf Course, Sterling’s Mason Hubbard shot a 4-over-par 76 to tie for ninth and advance to state for the first time.
“My short game was the key today. I wasn’t hitting it that great off the tee, but I got up and down from everywhere, chipping around and continuing to make putts,” Hubbard said. “I didn’t even make sectionals last year, so this means a lot. It’s just a lot of hard work paying off.”
Dixon finished eighth out of 13 teams with a 332 score. The Dukes’ Alex Harrison missed qualifying by one stroke, shooting an 81. Steven Kitzman shot an 83, Ben Oros and Mason Weigle each fired an 84, Brody Nicklaus tallied a 90 and Jayce Kastner added a 99 for Dixon.
Class 1A Sherrard Sectional: At Fyre Lake Golf Club, Fulton placed third out of 12 teams with a 333 score to advance to state.
Zach Winkel paced the Steamers with an 80, Owen Van Zuiden shot an 82, Brady Read fired an 85, Jacob Voss tallied an 86 and Dawson Price chipped in an 87. Evan Piercy added a 115 for the Steamers.
Newman’s Logan Palmer shot an 80 to tie for seventh and qualify for state by one stroke. Palmer advanced to last year’s state tournament as well.
“The first three holes I struggled, but I managed to stay in it. I played consistent and putted very well – I had no three-putts, and I made the 6-foot putts and closer 100% of the time – and I had no wild shots for the last 15 holes,” Palmer said. “As I saw what the cut-line would be, I knew I still had a few shots to spare, and I just focused on playing the best golf I could to keep it near where I already was score-wise, and I did that.”
Bureau Valley tied Sherrard for eighth with a 350. Wyatt Novotny shot a 79 to finish sixth overall and qualify for state. Colin Stabler and Landen Birdsley each fired an 86 and Atticus Middleton chipped in a 99 for counting scores. Logan Philhower and Landon Smith each added a 102 for the Storm.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Caden VanHorn shot an 83 to finish 22nd out of 112 golfers. He missed the qualifying mark by two strokes.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown shot an 85, missing the qualifying mark by four strokes.
Girls golf
Class 1A Pontiac Sectional: At Wolf Creek Golf Club, three Erie-Prophetstown golfers’ seasons came to an end. Michelle Naftzger shot a 110 (tied for 69th) to lead the Panthers, while Lillian McWilliams fired a 113 (tied for 78th) and Izzy Johnston carded a 114 (tied for 80th).
Girls tennis
Dixon 5, United Township 0: At Dixon, the Duchesses swept the Panthers in a nonconference dual meet.
Grace Ferguson won at No. 1 singles, while Addison Arjes won at No. 2 singles. Leah Stees and Arielle Tefiku prevailed at No. 1 doubles, Rachel Lance and Brooklyn Arjes picked up the win at No. 2 doubles and Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera triumphed at No. 3 doubles.
Dixon improved to 19-3 in dual meets.
Girls volleyball
Forreston 2, Pearl City 1: At Forreston, the Cardinals defeated the Wolves 23-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with 27 kills, six digs and one ace; Ennen Ferris with 24 assists and three aces; Letrese Buisker with four aces, nine digs and two blocks; and Nevaeh Houston with 15 digs.
Schneiderman reached the 1,000 career kills mark.