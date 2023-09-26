SVM area roundup for Monday, Sept. 25: Fulton volleyball defeats Milledgeville

Girls golf
Sterling triangular: At Emerald Hill, Moline won the three-team event with a 196 score. Rock Island took second with 210 and Sterling finished third with 225.
Emily Schwingle shot a 53, Deyanie Alfaro fired a 54, Carmen Camacho tallied a 57 and Dasia Lewis chipped in a 61 for the Golden Warriors.
Girls volleyball
Fulton 2, Milledgeville 0: At Fulton, the Steamers defeated the Missiles 25-17, 25-19.
Leaders for Fulton were Brooklyn Brennan with six kills, 16 assists and nine digs, and Miraya Pessman with seven kills, eight assists and eight digs. Ava Bowen tallied seven kills, Resse Germann totaled nine digs and Reese Dykstra chipped in four kills and four aces for the Steamers.
Saturday’s late results
Girls swimming
Freeport Invite: At Freeport, Byron won the 11-team event with a 246 score, Sterling finished second with a 190 and shorthanded Morrison finished 11th with a 17.
Byron’s Madi Groharing won the 200 IM (2:20.06) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.52), while Addison Bausman won the diving competition (415.35). Also for the Tigers co-op, Natalie Kilmer, Bailey Vincer, Rylie Vatch and Groharing won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.65. Vatch nabbed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.30).
Sterling’s Kate Austin, Payton Purdy, Sammie Knox and Madison Austin won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.81 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:55.85. Madison Austin also won the 100 backstroke (1:03.09) and finished second in the 100 freestyle (54.45 seconds), and Kate Austin finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:07.40). Also for the Water Warriors, Knox took third in the 200 IM (2:23.39) and the 500 freestyle (5:46.36), and Hazel Pham nabbed third in the 100 butterfly (1:07.80).
Morrison’s Mara Ary cut three seconds off her 200 freestyle time (2:41.28, 16th), and Paige LaShelle cut three seconds off her 100 freestyle time (1:07.90, 18th).
Girls tennis
LaSalle-Peru Invite: At La Salle, Dixon finished third at the eight-team event.
The Duchesses swept Hononegah 5-0. Grace Ferguson won at No. 1 singles and Addison Arjes won at No. 2 singles. Arielle Tefiku and Leah Stees were winners at No. 1 doubles, Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance prevailed at No. 2 doubles, and Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera triumphed at No. 3 doubles.
The Duchesses also swept LaSalle-Peru 5-0. Addison Arjes won at No. 1 singles and Arielle Tefiku won at No. 2 singles. Ferguson and Stees were winners at No. 1 doubles, Brooklyn Arjes and Lance won at No. 2 doubles, and Kemmeren and Herrera prevailed at No. 3 doubles.
The Duchesses lost 3-2 to Normal (University). Ferguson won at No. 1 singles and Arjes won at No. 2 singles.
Women’s college volleyball
Region 4 Crossover Tournament: At Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, the Sauk Valley C.C. Skyhawks went 4-0. Their wins came against Moraine Valley, Olive Harvey, Kankakee and Elgin.
Leaders for SVCC for the weekend were Lacey Eissens with 47 kills and 46 digs; Ava Wight with 30 kills, 44 digs and nine aces; Sydney Hargrave with 57 assists, 29 digs and eight aces; Cadence Stonitsch with 53 assists, 28 digs and 10 aces; and Emma Foster with 61 digs and 12 aces.