Newman announces Hall of Fame class for 2023

Newman Central Catholic High School has revealed the individuals and teams who are part of the class of 2023 to be inducted into the athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 2.
The group will be inducted at a ceremony in the NCCHS gym at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, with a reception immediately following the ceremony. The class will also be recognized prior to that night’s football game against Sherrard at Roscoe Eades Stadium; that will take place at 5 p.m. before the 6 p.m. kickoff.
The class of 2023 features 23 inductees who will join the 124 current members of the Newman Hall of Fame (87 individuals, 19 teams, nine coaches, nine friends).
This year’s class includes Brian Bahrs, Easton Bianchi, Maxx Hubbard, Mary Sue LeMay-Kelly, David Miller, Ryan Olson, Jeff Payne, James Preston, Brady Rude and Michele Salvatori-Kreczmer; the 2009 boys cross country team, the 2010 football team, the 2011 wrestling team, the 2013 boys track & field team, and the 2013 football team; coaches Steve Davis, Terry Messer, Tim Nelson, Brock Rude and Pat Warkins; and “Friends of Newman” John Dawson, Hugh Miller, and Father White.