SVM Athlete of the Week: Morrison’s Bella Duncan

Morrison sophomore Bella Duncan has been tough in the circle and at the plate this season for the Fillies. She gave up 1 run & 3 hits in a complete game, striking out 10 & walking 2, and she also had 2 hits and an RBI in a Game 1 win over Orion on May 11; in a Game 2 victory, she went 3 for 3 with a double and two solo home runs. At the Oregon Jamboree on May 13, she was 3 for 5 with a double, a home run & 4 RBIs, and also pitched a 2-hitter with 8 strikeouts and four walks in a win over Oregon; and she was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles in a win over Polo.
In the postseason, she gave up 2 runs & 4 hits with 16 strikeouts & 4 walks in a regional semifinal win over Henry-Senachwine on May 17 while adding two hits at the plate; she struck out 19 and walked 6 in a 2-hit shutout in a regional final win over Newman on May 20; and she struck out 10, walked none & hit a batter while allowing 1 run & 3 hits in a 1-0 sectional semifinal loss to West Central on May 24, with a single & a double on offense.
Duncan has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to the team playing so well this season?
Duncan: The standard the coaches set for us has held us accountable to nothing but our best. The team has really come together and believed in one another.
How do you feel things came together for the postseason?
Duncan: I believe things came together great, and we really clicked as a team. We wanted to go as far as possible, and played hard to accomplish that.
What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?
Duncan: Seeing our team come together and achieving our goals. Our coaching staff has been amazing by leading the way.
What’s your favorite thing about softball in general?
Duncan: My favorite thing about softball is the competitiveness and the pressure. I love the real-life lessons sports teach.
What’s your favorite memory of Morrison softball?
Duncan: My favorite memory is winning the regional championship against our rivals 1-0 on a walk-off home run! I was so proud of our team to accomplish that goal we set four ourselves.
What’s your favorite movie?
Duncan: My favorite movie is Alice in Wonderland.
What is your perfect meal?
Duncan: Chicken nuggets and fries, with a Hi-C fruit punch.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Duncan: I would love to fly so I could travel anywhere for free.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Duncan: I listen to very upbeat and loud songs.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Duncan: I love really slow songs with good melodies. One of my favorites is Rescue by Lauren Daigle.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Duncan: I would travel to The Sea of Stars in the Maldives! I’ve always wanted to go there and see the beautiful water.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Duncan: My favorite class is speech, because I love public speaking and presentations!
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Duncan: I don’t watch many professional sports; however, my favorite college team is either Oklahoma or Illinois. My favorite athlete is Jordy Bahl.
You get to have dinner and talk softball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Duncan: I would definitely talk with Jocelyn Alo, Odicci Alexander and Megan Faraimo. I would love to talk with them because I look up to them so much. I would also love to hear all their insights on the game!