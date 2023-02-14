SVM Athlete of the Week: Eastland’s Parker Krogman

Eastland freshman forward Parker Krogman has been a difference-maker for the Cougars in his first varsity season, after watching his two older sisters, Katie and Karlie, excel for the Cougars’ girls teams in recent years. He scored a game-high 20 points in a 49-47 win over Milledgeville on Monday, and had a team-high 26 points in a 64-61 loss in overtime against El Paso-Gridley at the Riverton Shootout on Saturday. He scored 22 points in a 44-40 loss to Winnebago on Feb. 4, and a game-high 21 points in a 61-41 loss to Fulton on Feb. 2. He also had 12 points in a 46-41 loss to Polo on Jan. 31, 26 points in a 63-54 overtime win over AFC on Jan. 28, and 19 points in a 50-40 win over Amboy on Jan. 27.
Krogman has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the key when the team has played well this season?
Krogman: The key to our team playing well is when we are motivated on the defensive end, and knocking down our shots offensively.
What goals have you set for the rest of this season for yourself? For the team?
Krogman: Goals that I have for the rest of this season would be to minimize my mistakes and continue to improve my skills for the postseason. For our team, the goal is to be playing our best basketball for the postseason, and I think that we can catch good teams off-guard. This season we have had some close games to some good team that no one expected us to be in.
What have you enjoyed most about your first season with the Cougars?
Krogman: The things that I have enjoyed the most this season are being able to be able to play at a varsity level. I have been looking forward to playing high school basketball for so many years. To now go out and get to play in front of your community is really a great experience. I also enjoy the work that is put into being a high school basketball player, and getting to get to know some older guys in our school, and getting even closer with my teammates my age.
With two older sisters who were standouts at Eastland, what’s your favorite memory of watching them play?
Krogman: I have many favorite memories of my sisters playing. They were in a lot of big games. There were many times where they played in games where the gym was packed. If I had to pick one, it would probably be in Pecatonica where my sister Karlie was playing Amboy in the sectional finals and they won on a buzzer-beater and the gym went nuts; that is something I can only dream of.
What’s it been like so far carrying on the Krogman name for the Cougars?
Krogman: So far carrying on the Krogman name has been a privilege. My sisters Katie and Karlie have been a part of so many great sports teams and have made the Krogman name well-known, and to continue that on is a great feeling.
What do you feel is your biggest strength on and off the court?
Krogman: My biggest strength on and off the court would have to be my knowledge.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Krogman: My favorite thing about basketball is jumping. It’s a great feeling to jump up and throw one down. Everyone gets excited when that happens. Also jumping up and sending a shot straight back into the crowd or pinning someone on the backboard.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Krogman: There are so many great movies I have watched that it is hard to narrow it down. My favorite things to watch on TV are college and NBA basketball.
What is your perfect meal?
Krogman: My perfect meal would be any meal that my friends are at. No matter the food, it will be a good time.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Krogman: If I could have one superpower, it would have to be an animal shapeshifter. That way I can still fly and breathe underwater, but then I can turn back into a human and still play basketball. I feel like if I had any other superpowers, I would not be allowed to play basketball or any other sport because it would be too unfair.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Krogman: I usually have a playlist that I play during the bus ride to fire me up before a game. Almost all of those songs get me fired up, some more than others. So it’s usually whatever one I skip to before getting off the bus.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Krogman: I usually turn the music off to relax. I mainly listen to music when I am active.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Krogman: If I could travel anywhere in the world, it would probably be Maui, Hawaii, because of the great food and views. I would also like to go hiking, and its beaches.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Krogman: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Krogman: If I could go out to dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, it would be Phil Jackson because of his knowledge. Giannis because he is my favorite NBA player, and to talk to him about his experiences. Mac McClung because he is my favorite high school player, and to also hear his experiences.