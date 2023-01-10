SVM Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Carter Rude

Newman junior wrestler Carter Rude is off to another strong start this season, after placing sixth at the IHSA State Meet last year. The 138-pounder won by pin in all 8 bouts he wrestled at the 60-team Abe’s Rumble tournament in Springfield on Dec. 29 & 30. He pinned his opponent in less than a minute four times, and had three more pins in the first period to go with a second-period pin in his opening match.
He also won titles at the Sterling Carson DeJarnatt tournament and the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday tournament last month, and was named Outstanding Wrestler of the lower weights in Erie.
Rude has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the key to your success so far this season?
Rude: It has been having great coaches and teammates that push me to be better in and out of the season.
Coming off a sixth-place state medal a year ago, does it make you hungrier to get back?
Rude: I believe I could’ve done much better than I did. It is the worst feeling in the world knowing you could’ve done better, and I am trying harness that feeling and use it in a positive way.
Does last season’s success add any pressure to this season?
Rude: I wouldn’t say that it adds any pressure to me, I think it just raises people’s expectations for me, which is fine by me.
What goals have you set for the season?
Rude: The goal this year has always been to be a state champion.
How special is it to be named Most Outstanding Wrestler at a big weekend tournament?
Rude: It means a lot to me, because it shows that my hard work is being noticed by other coaches as well as my own.
What’s your favorite thing about wrestling?
Rude: I like that it is an individual sport as well as a team sport, so you can score points to help your team win, but if something goes wrong in your match you can’t blame it on anyone but yourself.
What’s your favorite memory of Newman wrestling?
Rude: I think it would either be being on the floor during my brother’s state finals match or hearing about Tom Powers’ massage after Abe’s Rumble last year.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Rude: My favorite movie would have to be Forrest Gump, and my favorite TV show is The Office.
What is your perfect meal?
Rude: A whole rack of ribs with mashed potatoes and gravy, and corn on the cob.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Rude: I’d like to be able to fly, for sure.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Rude: Can’t Stop by The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rooster by Alice In Chains.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Rude: Lost Boy by Ruth B., and Ladders by Mac Miller.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Rude: It would probably have to be English, because my teacher/coach, Mr. Mags, has very unique ways of getting you to grasp onto the information he wants you to learn.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Rude: My favorite professional team is the Bears, and my favorite athlete is Walter Payton.
You get to have dinner and talk wrestling with three athletes, past or present. They can be Olympians, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Rude: If I had to pick just three, I would go with Kyle Snyder because I am an Ohio State fan; Dan Gable because he is, in my opinion, the GOAT; and finally another one of the greats, Daryl Dietrele.