SVM Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Carter Rude

Newman’s Carter Rude (right) wrestles Rockridge’s Reese Finch for the 138-pound title last month at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament. Rude won the championship, and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the lower weights. He has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)