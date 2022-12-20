SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Harvest Day

Dixon senior Harvest Day has been a key cog during the Duchesses’ 12-0 start to the season. The forward had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists & 4 steals in a 63-28 road win over Johnsburg on Dec. 10. She also had 16 points, 8 rebounds & 6 assists in a 50-24 road win over Stillman Valley on Dec. 9. And she had 9 points, 7 rebounds & 6 assists in a 44-21 road win over Marengo on Dec. 6.
Day has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What goals have you set the season for yourself? For the team?
Day: This season, I have prepared myself for every game by reiterating that I play for myself and my teammates. I walk out on every court believing that the hard work I have put in throughout my life will carry me to success. As a team, everyday is a new opportunity to grow together and take a step towards a regional title, sectional title, and that state title.
What’s your favorite part about playing the style of basketball at Dixon?
Day: At Dixon, everyone is so versatile that we are capable of playing any different style of basketball. Every single one of us has put in the work to learn different skills and develop a skill level better than everyone in the area. I love how disciplined we are as a team.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Day: Since the first day I accompanied thousands of other girls in joining the best sport of basketball, the thing I have loved the most is the sense of accomplishment and the ambition that has built within me throughout the years. It has taught me many lessons, good and bad, but it overall has opened my eyes to the idea that I am capable of anything if I put in the effort.
What’s your favorite memory of Dixon basketball?
Day: Ever since my freshman year, I dreamt of the day that me and my fellow seniors would be announced as the starting five. I will forever remember the five seniors stepping out on the court to share our last season together.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Day: My all-time favorite movie is Stand By Me, and my favorite TV show is any baking show, especially The Great British Baking Show.
What is your perfect meal?
Day: If I could pick one meal, I would easily choose a perfectly cooked medium rare steak, my mom’s perfect smashed potatoes, and the perfect meal always concludes with a vegetable, and my choice would be fresh green beans.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Day: Out of the dozens of superpowers, I would without a doubt choose teleportation.
What songs do you listen to fire you up before a race?
Day: When choosing hype songs to get me amped up for a game, J. Cole is always my first choice with his songs “No Role Modelz” and “Middle Child”.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Day: Whenever I need a relaxing song, my go-to artist that is constantly repeated is Mac Miller.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Day: Out of all the classes, my favorite is English because I find relaxation in writing.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Day: My favorite WNBA team is the New York Liberty, and an athlete that I look up to is Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Day: My first choice would be Tammy Turner, who is known as one of the greatest to play at DHS, because I would love to learn about how basketball was different during her high school years.
My second choice is Michael Jordan, the G.O.A.T. of basketball; I would of course talk to him about different techniques that I could utilize in my game.
My final choice is Aliyah Boston, a standout in the area of college basketball. I would thoroughly enjoy talking to her about how it felt to accomplish my dream of being placed first in the NCAA national championship.
Overall, I would give anything to talk to some of the greats of basketball and learn about the emotions they feel during games, and to understand how they accomplished some of the greatest achievements.