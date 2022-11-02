SVM Athlete of the Week: Polo’s Carson Jones

Polo senior Carson Jones as been a consistent finisher at or near the top of cross country races all season long. Most recently, he finished 18th in 17:28.9 at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional last Saturday to qualify for the state meet this weekend. Before that, he ran to eighth place at the 1A Rock Falls Regional on Oct. 22 at Centennial Park, clocking a 16:38 to advance to the sectional for the second straight season.
Jones has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the key to your consistent performances this season?
Jones: The connection I have with my teammates, and knowing I’m not only running for myself but also for all of them.
What’s the best part about finishing in the top 20 in regionals each of the last three years?
Jones: Knowing the work I put in throughout the weeks of practice was paying off and being noticed.
What will it be like to finish your senior year at the state meet?
Jones: It feels great to know I was at the top of my game and that I went as far as I could as a high school runner during my senior year.
What’s your favorite memory of Polo cross country?
Jones: My favorite memory of cross country was when Coach Hardin, Ben [Plachno], and I were on our way to the state meet. In our heads, we all saw an owl or some type of bird driving the car next to us as they passed us. After a few seconds had passed, Ben asked if anyone had seen what he just saw. After freaking out about what we had all thought we saw, we looked at the road and realized our lane had ended. The trip almost became a lot shorter than planned.
What’s your favorite thing about distance running?
Jones: The “runner’s high” during a workout or race.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Jones: Movie is Silence of the Lambs. TV show is The Ranch.
What is your perfect meal?
Jones: Homemade biscuits and gravy.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Jones: The ability to fly, because I would love to see the world from that point of view.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a race?
Jones: Old No. 7 by G-Eazy, First Day Out by Tee Grizzley, and Detroit Rock City by Kiss.
What songs are your go-to to relax during a run for fun?
Jones: Livin It up by Post Malone, Fireball by Pitbull, and Dunked On by Froggy Fresh.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Jones: Probably one of my Ag classes, because they are setting me up for the real world.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Jones: The Dallas Cowboys, and Micah Parsons.
You get to have dinner and talk running with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking?
Jones: Coach Hardin, Jakob Ingebrigsten, and Dale Donner.