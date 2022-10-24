SVM Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Katie Grennan

Newman senior setter Katie Grennan as been the engine that helps make the Comets go all season long. In a season where she has done a little of everything in both the front and back rows, she had 47 assists, 24 digs, 9 kills and 5 aces to lead the Comets to fourth place at Eastland’s Linda Ludwig Tournament on Saturday in Lanark. She also had 8 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills and an ace in a win over Princeton on Oct. 13 to help Newman finish the Three Rivers Conference season 12-0.
Grennan has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the key to the Comets’ strong play this season?
Grennan: The key to our strong play this year has been our drive. In the beginning of the season, each person wrote down a goal they had for this season, and almost all of them said to make it far in postseason. We put high expectations on ourselves and our team as a whole to work together and make it far.
What do you have to do well as a team to take home a regional title?
Grennan: To take home a regional title, we need to put together everything we have been doing in practice and combine it into a game.
What goes into being a skilled all-around player who can play all 6 rotations?
Grennan: I believe dedication to the sport you are playing plays an important role in being able play all 6 rotations. I have played club volleyball for 11 years, and have put time and effort into my play.
You get to both set and hit throughout a match. Which do you like better and why?
Grennan: I definitely prefer setting over hitting. I’ve worked on setting more, and that was my position in club.
What’s your favorite memory of Newman volleyball?
Grennan: My favorite memory of Newman volleyball is the Sterling match last year. It was an intense game and brought a lot of excitement out on the court.
What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?
Grennan: My favorite thing about volleyball is having intense matches against competitive teams.
What’s your TV show?
Grennan: Gossip Girl
What is your perfect meal?
Grennan: Steak
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Grennan: Teleportation, because I don’t like driving.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Grennan: My favorite class is at Whiteside Area Career Center, where I take Allied Health. I want to go to college and become a nurse. I have an amazing teacher who has made medical terminology easier to understand.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Grennan: My favorite professional team is the Packers, and my favorite athlete is Aaron Rogers.
You get to have dinner and talk volleyball with three players, past or present. They can be professional players, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Grennan: Tiffany Clark, Lauren Carlini, Kelsey Robinson. These are all amazing and high-level volleyball players.