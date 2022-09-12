SVM Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Mason Hubbard

A strong start to his sophomore season got even better last weekend for Sterling’s Mason Hubbard, as he shot a 79 to earn runner-up honors in the large-school division at the Rock Falls Invite at Rock River Golf & Pool on Sept. 3. Not only that, his score helped lead the Golden Warriors to the large-school team title.
Hubbard has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the key to your strong play so far this season?
Hubbard: The key to my play so far this season is probably my driver. It has built some confidence in my golf game.
What’s your favorite memory as a Sterling golfer?
Hubbard: My favorite memory so far is getting 1st place as a team, and 2nd place for individual at the Rock Falls Invite.
What’s the best shot you’ve ever hit? The worst?
Hubbard: The best shot I’ve ever hit is my drive on hole 12 at Emerald Hill. I hit driver on the Par 4 and got it within a foot for eagle. The worst shot I’ve ever hit was my opening tee ball in Sycamore; I topped it.
What does it mean to you to win the team title at the Rock Falls Invite? Did you think you’d be able to finish that high as an individual?
Hubbard: It means a lot to me as a teammate, and to be able to contribute for the win. Yes, I knew I definitely had the confidence and ability to shoot that score.
Besides your home course Emerald Hill, what’s your favorite golf course that you’ve played on? What makes it your favorite?
Hubbard: My favorite course I’ve played on is at TPC Deere Run for the Geneseo Invite. It’s my favorite because it’s a beautiful place, and knowing I’m playing on a course that professionals play on made it even more special to have that opportunity.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Hubbard: My favorite movie is Happy Gilmore, because it’s about golf and is really funny.
What is your perfect meal?
Hubbard: My perfect meal is chicken wings, with a side of tater tots.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Hubbard: One superpower I would like to have is the ability to fly, so I can fly and go wherever I want anytime.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a meet?
Hubbard: One song I listen to before a meet to get me fired up is Stir Fry by Migos.
What songs relax you for a casual round of golf?
Hubbard: One song that relaxes me for a casual round of golf is 865 by Morgan Wallen.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Hubbard: My favorite class is geometry because it comes a little easier to me than other classes.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Hubbard: My favorite professional team is the Chicago Bulls, and my favorite athlete is Ayo Dosumnu.
You get to have dinner and talk golf with three pro players, past or present. Who are you picking, and why?
Hubbard: I would choose Tiger Woods, Tony Finau, and Max Homa, because they are all my favorite golfers.