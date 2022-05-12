Area roundup: Dixon rolls past Oregon; Fulton holds off Sterling in baseball

The Dixon baseball team scored three runs in the first inning and added six more in the second Wednesday, and went on to defeat Oregon 15-3 in a five-inning Big Northern Conference road game.
Max Clark was 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Gage Burdick had two singles, three RBIs and four runs for the Dukes (17-1, 15-1 BNC). Bryce Feit also had three hits and three RBIs, and Trey Scheidegger had a pair of hits and an RBI. Ethan Van Horn drove in a run and scored twice, and Jake Gaither added an RBI.
Kyan Adkins (2-0) allowed three earned runs and three hits in four innings, striking out five and walking three. Feit allowed two hits and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning of relief.
Dominic Terlikowski drove in a run, and Weems added a pair of RBIs for the Hawks. Jackson Werren took the loss on the mound.
Fulton 7, Sterling 5: The Steamers built a 6-3 lead through five innings and held off a Golden Warrior rally for a nonconference win at Lumberkings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.
Daylen Stage and Trevor Dir had two hits apiece to lead Sterling, while Colt Adams drove in two runs. Stage threw two innings for Sterling, allowing one hit, one run and two walks.
Ethan Price went 2 for 4 to lead Fulton at the plate. Ian Wiebenga, Davis Ludin and Brock Mason drove in one run apiece for the Steamers. Jacob Jones pitched five innings, striking out six and surrendering five hits and three runs.
Byron 9, Eastland 8, 8 inn.: The Tigers forced extra innings with a two-run seventh, then scored a walk-off run in the eighth to edge the Cougars.
Kellen Henze went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Carson Heckman went 3 for 5 with one RBI, and Cole Huber went 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Eastland hitters. Allyn Geerts took the loss, allowing nine hits and six runs, and striking out one in five innings.
Braden Smith went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Byron at the plate.
Softball
Sterling 4, Orion 2: The Golden Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, then held off the Chargers in a nonconference game in Sterling.
Marley Sechrest went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Ellie Leigh and Carley Sullivan also drove in runs for Sterling. Elizabeth Palumbo was 3 for 3, and Sullivan had a pair of hits.
Palumbo also tossed a six-hitter, striking out 12 without a walk.
Dixon 17, Rockford Christian 0, 4 inn.: Sam Tourtillott tossed a no-hitter, and the Duchesses scored six runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth to finish a Big Northern Conference road game early.
Tourtillott struck out 10 and walked one in a near-perfect game.
Izzi McCommons went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs, and Elle Jarrett added two hits and two RBIs for Dixon (14-5, 11-4 BNC). Arianne Smith had two hits, an RBI and scored three times, Morgan Leslie had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Tourtillott drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. Bailey Tegeler added an RBI, and Ana-Kate Phillips scored three runs as seven different Duchesses had hits, and 10 players scored runs.
Newman 10, Amboy 0, 5 inn.: Ady Waldschmidt struck out eight and walked three in a two-hitter, and the Comets topped former Three Rivers rival Amboy in Sterling.
Addison Foster had a two-run single in Newman’s four-run fifth that ended the game, and Waldschmidt helped her own cause with an RBI and two runs. Carlin Brady scored three runs, Madison Duhon ripped a pair of doubles, and Sophia Ely, Ellie Rude and Kennedy Rowzee added RBIs.
Baylie Nickel and Hannah Blanton had hits for the Clippers.
Eastland 5, East Dubuque 3: The Cougars fell behind 2-1 early, but rallied with a four-run seventh inning to beat the Warriors.
Chloe Sweitzer went 2 for 4, and Samantha Fink went 2 for 2 with one RBI to lead Eastland at the plate.
Jenica Stoner pitched six innings for the win, striking out four, walking zero, and allowing two hits and two runs (one earned).