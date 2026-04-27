Logan Junior High honors 12 students for citizenship

Logan Junior High School recognized 12 students for citizenship in the third quarter of the 2025-26 school year. (Photo provided by Logan Junior High School )

Logan Junior High School recognized 12 students for citizenship in the third quarter of the 2025-26 school year.

The school selects citizenship award recipients based on attitudes and behaviors that reflect concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage.

Fifth-grade recipients were Madelyn Holland, Jacob Taylor, Leland Sousa, Liam Blanford and Stormi Calderon.

Sixth-grade recipients were Genesis Estrada de la Cruz and Abigail Stewart.

Seventh-grade recipients were Harper Hodge and Ryker Drinkwine.

Eighth-grade recipients were Lydia Kyle and Gabriella Mucha.