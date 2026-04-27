Crystal Lake artist paints local landmarks that spark her nostalgia: ‘My Margaritaville’

Lisa Mottola Hudon with some of her personal favorite paintings she created featuring Crystal Lake landmarks. (Michelle Meyer)

The Dole Mansion, Main Beach and The Freeze ice cream shop. These are some of Crystal Lake resident Lisa Mottola Hudon’s favorite places, and they’ve inspired her to capture them in her handmade paintings.

So far, Mottola Hudon has created 10 paintings that feature Crystal Lake’s most iconic landmarks. Some render the water tower looming over the city’s namesake lake, Lake Roots cafe and Central High School.

Mottola Hudon started painting during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and was inspired to paint Crystal Lake for her childhood friends who’d moved away. Her first local painting was the map of Crystal Lake. She is an architect, having worked on School District 47 and District 155 buildings. Her professional background is reflected in the paintings’ neat lines, minute details and tight handwriting.

“I’ve always been creative,” she said. “It’s something that has always flowed organically out of my nature.”

Some of Lisa Mottola Hudon's paintings of Crystal Lake landmarks. (Michelle Meyer)

Many of the landmarks Mottola Hudon chooses to paint have personal nostalgic childhood memories attached to them, like the Dole Mansion. She has her own memories of the historic building when it served as a school, and her mom was a teacher.

Mottola Hudon moved back to her hometown after living in California, the Pacific Northwest and France.

“I’m seeing Crystal Lake in new eyes,” she said.

One of her favorite spots in town is the private Gate 7 beach along the lake. She often rests there after her walks or rollerblading rides.

“That’s my Margaritaville,” she said.

Her descriptor of “Margaritaville” isn’t taken lightly. Mottola Hudon can be considered a “Parrothead,” or a major fan of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. Her fandom can be seen in her collection of Jimmy Buffett painted portraits.

Before picking up the paintbrush, Mottola Hudon’s other love was writing. She wrote and self-published three romantic suspense novels, which she calls the “Buffettesque suspense series.” The first in the series, “Watch Your Step at the Wishing Well,” came out in 2008. It introduces the two main characters who are loosely based on Jimmy Buffett and herself.

Inspirations from Crystal Lake also trickle into the story, as the main character is from a small town in the Midwest with a prominent lake.

Buffett died at the age of 76 in 2023 of skin cancer. Serving as a form of escape from the everyday, Mottola Hudon believes her books are a way to carry on his ideals.

“His dying wishes were to keep the party going,” she said.

A fourth novel in the series may be coming in the future. Mottola Hudon said she has intentions to start writing the new book within the next year or so. In the meantime, she said she hopes to connect with local book clubs where she can be a speaker.

As for her paintings, more local landmarks will be added to the collection too. A painting of Pop’s Corn Crib or the Raue Center for the Arts may be next on her to-do list.

Mottola Hudon‘s online shop of her books and paintings can be found on her website at parrotheadauthor.com. Her books can also be purchased at Lake Roots and Aroma Coffee & Wine.