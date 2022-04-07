Area roundup: Rock Falls softball wins in Freeport; Sterling softball falls in Marengo

The Rock Falls softball team scored some late runs to secure a 12-7 win over Freeport on Wednesday in a nonconference road game.
The Rockets took an 8-2 lead with six runs in the top of the fourth, but the Pretzels cut the deficit to 8-6 with a four-run fifth. Rock Falls salted away the win with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Rylee Johnson went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Rockets at the plate, and Katie Thatcher was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Patty Teague also homered and drove in two runs, and Brooke Howard was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Abby Whiles finished 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Zoey Morgan drove in a run for Rock Falls, which out-hit Freeport 15-6.
Thatcher got the win in the circle, allowing two unearned runs and one hit in four innings, with nine strikeouts and one walk. Whiles allowed five runs and five hits in three innings of relief, striking out one and walking two.
Macy Olson hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Pretzels, and Kailen Pro had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored twice. Morgan Cox added two hits and scored a pair of runs, and Kennedy Kloepping added an RBI double.
Marengo 4, Sterling 3: After tying the score on Lauren Jacobs’ solo home run in the top of the seventh, the Golden Warriors lost in Marengo after the Indians scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the inning.
Marley Sechrest’s solo homer in the fourth tied the game 2-2, then Marengo took a 3-2 lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Ellie Leigh had two hits and an RBI for the Golden Warriors (3-1), and Katie Dittmar had two hits and scored a run. Elizabeth Palumbo also had a pair of hits, and took the loss in the circle after allowing four runs and seven hits in a complete-game effort, striking out two and walking one.
Lilly Kunzer struck out 10 while allowing three runs and eight hits in a complete-game victory for Marengo.
Eastland sweeps in Hanover: The Cougars topped host River Ridge-Scales Mound in both games of a doubleheader, winning 8-3 and 10-3.
In the nightcap, Chloe Sweitzer and Sarah Kempel both had two RBIs, and Jenica Stoner had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Eastland. Addison Burkholder added three hits, an RBI and a run, and Gracie Steidinger and Samantha Fink also drove in runs; Steidinger and Mallory Misiewicz both scored twice. Stoner also got the win in the circle, giving up three unearned runs and five hits in seven innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Forreston 19, AFC 0, 3 inn.: The Cardinals scored seven runs in the first inning and 12 in the second in an NUIC South win.
Kara Erdmann had two hits and two RBIs, and Nevaeh Houston also drove in a pair of runs for Forreston. Jenna Greenfield, Aubrey Sanders and Alaina Miller added RBIs, and Miller struck out four and walked none in a one-hitter.
East Dubuque 10, Fulton 6: The Steamers led 6-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, but the host Warriors scored five runs in the inning to pull out an NUIC West win.
Brenna Bell had three hits and scored a run, Annaka Hackett drove in three runs and scored another, and Emily Kane had a pair of singles for Fulton. Brooklyn Brennan, Madison Luskey and Addison Hartman each had an RBI and a run scored, and Ariana Nielsen also drove in a run.
Teegan Germann started and allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. Brennan took the loss in relief, giving up five runs (three earned) and four hits in 2 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and one walk.
Baseball
Eastland 22, Polo 0, 4 inn.: The Cougars cruised to an NUIC South road win, scoring eight runs in the first and nine in the third.
Carson Heckman had two doubles and five RBIs to lead Eastland, and Owen Rogers singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored four times. Kellen Henze had three hits, including a double, and added three RBIs, Allen Geerts added three singles and three RBIs, and Jaxson Sturtevant had a double and drove in three. Cole Huber and Trevor Janssen each chipped in a pair of RBIs, and Janssen and Max McCullough both scored three runs; McCullough went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Geerts got the win, allowing two hits in three shutout innings, striking out four without a walk.
Tyler Merdian and Blake Diehl both singled in the first inning for the Marcos’ hits. Scott Robertson took the loss on the mound.
Forreston 12, AFC 0, 5 inn.: The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning, then scored six more in the third in an NUIC South win at home.
Noah Johnson was 2-for-3 with a triple and a homer, driving in four runs and scoring twice. Jacob Fiorello and Brock Smith each had two hits and scored a run, and Brendan Greenfield and Mason Fox added RBIs for Forreston. Owen Greenfield pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Braiden Runkle had the only hit for the Raiders. Griffin Bushman took the loss after pitching only the fist inning.
Fulton 14, East Dubuque 2, 5 inn.: A seven-run third inning and a five-run fifth sent the Steamers to an NUIC West win on the road.
Drew Dykstra and Gavyn Mendoza both had three hits and two RBIs for Fulton, and Jacob Jones doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs. Mendoza had a pair of doubles, Brock Mason added two RBIs, and Ian Wiebenga, Davis Ludin, Payton Curley and Patrick Lower scored two runs each. Kole Schipper added a double and an RBI, and Cameron Glazier also drove in a run.
Dykstra allowed two unearned runs and three hits in four innings, striking out seven without a walk. Jones walked one in a scoreless, hitless inning of relief.
Tuesday’s late results
Girls track & field
Dixon 2nd at home: The Duchesses scored 101 points to finish behind only Sherrard (131) in a five-team meet at A.C. Bowers Field.
Fulton took third with 60 points, Rock Falls finished fourth (47), and Kewanee was fifth (28).
Emma Smith led Dixon with wins in the 1600 (5:38.02) and the 3200 (12:40.68), while Hannah Steinmeyer won the 800 (2:35.44) and took second in the 200 (29.30 seconds). Shea Lahey added a win in the long jump (4.47 meters), and also ran legs on the runner-up 4x200 (1:56.66) and 4x400 (4:39.23) relays. Nora Fordham, Victoria Grossman and Katie Shafer ran in the 4x200, and Kait Knipple, Leah Kuehl and Smith ran in the 4x400.
Makenzie Welch was second in the shot put (9.99 meters) and third in the discus (32.22 meters), while Kuehl took third in the 800 (2:04.99), Knipple was third in the 3200 (12:51.32), and Shafer finished third in the triple jump (9.02 meters). Other third-placers for Dixon were Teyla Wendt in the 1600 (6:13.83), Alivia Rubright in the 100 hurdles (19.42 seconds), and the 4x100 relay team of Grossman, Madelyn Smith, Fordham and Danielle Grygiel (55.79 seconds).
Emily Spooner was the lone winner for Rock Falls, topping the field in the 100 dash (13.63 seconds). Cadence Williamson took second in both the 400 (1:09.47) and the high jump (1.50 meters), and the team of Makenna Arickx, Savanna Bufford, Carli Kobbeman and Spooner placed second in the 4x100 (54.35 seconds) and third in the 4x200 (1:57.01)
The foursome of Emma Hultin, Addisyn Castaneda, Elizabeth Lombardo and Emily Garcia was second in the 4x800 (11:44.36), and the quartet of Williamson Garcia, Denali Stonitsch and Emily Lego took third in the 4x400 (4:47.49) for the Rockets.
Fulton swept the hurdles race, as Emery Wherry won the 100 highs (17.98 seconds) and Lara Bielema took the 300 lows (51.76); Bielema was also second in the 100 highs (17.99). Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney teamed up with Miraya Pessman to win the 4x100 (52.97), and were joined by Annaka Hackett to win the 4x200 (1:54.32).
Mahoney also took third in the 100 dash (13.79), Olivia Knott placed third in the 400 (1:09.95), and the 4x800 relay team of Kali Brewer, Aliya Bueno, Kara Stoecker and Jasmine Moreland also finished third (11:56.20).
Geneseo 93, United Township 46, Sterling 41: The Golden Warriors won four events in a Western Big 6 triangular in Geneseo.
Kylie Nicklaus won the 400 (1:06.57) and teamed with Rhylee Wade, Emma Anderson and Connie Ibarra to take the 4x800 relay (11:17.17). Kirra Gibson won the long jump (4.51 meters), and Alice Sotelo took the top spot in the triple jump (10.05 meters).
Sotelo joined Kayleigh Bentz, Maggie Rowzee and Esra Ramirez to take second in the 4x400 (4:47.97), while Sarah Navarro was runner-up in the 1600 (6:24.48). Kate Rowzee was second in the discus (28.05 meters) and third in the shot put (10.10 meters).
Wade took third in the 400 (1:08.68), Megan Gingrich was third in the 1600 (6:28.23), and Lillian Peavy placed third in the 300 hurdles (55.04 seconds) for the Warriors.
Boys track & field
Dixon 2nd, Rock Falls 3rd at quadrangular: The Dukes scored 86.5 points to place second to Geneseo (89) in a four-team meet in Stillman Valley, while the Rockets took third (57) and the host Cardinals finished fourth (23.5).
Dre Jackson won the shot put (15.61 meters) and the discus (37.99 meters) to lead Dixon, Michael Ross won the 100 dash (11.96 seconds), Jack Johnson took the 800 (2:14.84), and Alec Fulton won the high jump (1.78 meters). Ross, Grant Jacobs, Myles Nally and Jacob Gusse teamed up to take the 4x100 relay (45.82 seconds), and Ross, Jacobs, Michael O’Neal and Gusse won the 4x200 (1:39.73).
Gusse was second in the 200 (23.94 seconds), Fulton took second in the long jump (5.97 meters), and Aaron Conderman was runner-up in both the 1600 (5:12.38) and the 3200 (10:55.50). Jacksen Ortgiesen added a second place in the 400 (55.59 seconds), and teamed with O’Neal, Johnson and Jacobs to finish second in the 4x400 (3:46.85).
Gusse took third in the 100 (12.06 seconds), Ross was third in the 200 (24.42 seconds), Sky Goral added a third in the high jump (1.68 meters), and Tyson Dambman took third in the long jump (5.71 meters) for the Dukes.
Matthew Marcum won three events for Rock Falls, taking the 200 (23.92 seconds), 110 hurdles (16.67) and 300 hurdles (41.53). Booker Cross won the 400 (54.67 seconds), Baraka Boards took the long jump (5.97 meters), and the quartet of Jose Gomez, Brady Root, Christian Cid and Darien Huggins won the 4x800 (9:27.25).
Cross also took second in the 100 (12.04 seconds), and Keagan Hicks was runner-up in the discus (37.80 meters). Gomez took third in the 1600 (5:24.57), and Payhton Smith, Cross, Ayden Goff and Marcum ran to third in the 4x100 (46.67 seconds).
College baseball
Skyhawks sweep IVCC at home: Sauk Valley got two complete-game pitching performances in a doubleheader sweep of Illinois Valley, winning 5-3 and 7-4 in Dixon.
Austin Miller allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings in the opener, striking out nine and walking two.
Jacob Ryan pitched all six innings in the nightcap, giving up four runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Miller was also 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in Game 1, and Grant Wasson and Julian Harris both added an RBI and a run. Justin Major and Isaic Sanchez also scored for Sauk.
Chase Chappell led the offense in Game 2, finishing 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Sanchez also drove in a run, and Wasson, Miller, Harris, Jacob Hull, Matt Makarwich and Erik Daubman all scored for the Skyhawks.