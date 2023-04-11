Sauk Valley counties back to low risk of COVID-19 spread

All Sauk Valley counties are designated low risk for coronavirus spread, and cases decreased across the week.

Whiteside County had 39 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 58 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 5.05%, up from 1.9% last week, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 14 cases compared to 17 last week and is at a 7.79% positivity rate, up from 5.92%, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 25 cases across the week compared with 38 the week before with a positivity rate of 6.28%, up from 13.37%, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 10 cases compared with 15 cases the week before.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 14 counties in the state are at a medium level for COVID-19, compared to 13 a week ago. There are no counties at high level for the third straight week.

“It continues to be welcome news that COVID-19 community levels are remaining low throughout most of Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “However, as spring arrives so does the potential for common springtime illnesses. As many families across Illinois come together to celebrate their faith traditions this weekend, as well as travel during spring break, let’s continue to practice good public health techniques to protect our family and friends who are most at risk of serious illness.”