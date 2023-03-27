Lee, Ogle counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread

Lee and Ogle counties were upgraded to medium risk of coronavirus spread across the week, and Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk.

Whiteside County had 58 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 58 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 1.85% from 2.6% last week, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 15 cases compared to 21 last week and is at a 4.59% positivity rate, from 6.38%, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 30 cases across the week compared with 30 the week before with a positivity rate of 6.98%, from 4.58%, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported nine cases compared with 10 cases the week before.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting 12 counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to nine the previous week. Of those, zero counties are at high risk for COVID-19, compared with one the week before; and 12 counties are at medium risk, compared to eight last week.