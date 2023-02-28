COVID-19 cases increase in Lee, Whiteside counties

Coronavirus cases remain low in the Sauk Valley but have seen an increase compared to last week.

Whiteside County had 37 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 31 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 2.32% from 3.52% last week, and there was one new hospitalization.

Lee County had 45 cases compared to 21 last week and is at a 4.98% positivity rate, from 4.18%, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 23 cases across the week compared with 16 the week before with a positivity rate of 7.06%, from 5.8%, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported zero cases compared with 6 cases the week before.

Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties are designated low risk for COVID-19 spread.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at medium risk for COVID-19, compared to 19 last week. There were no counties listed at high risk for the second consecutive week. Two of the 20 counties at medium risk are in northern Illinois: Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in northwestern Illinois.

“We are happy to report that COVID-19 community levels continue to remain stable this week,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, we know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. It is critical for those individuals to have quick and easy access to medical providers to determine if COVID-19 treatment is recommended. We are grateful to offer this new telehealth test to treat service to help protect our residents across Illinois.”

Vohra announced that SIU Medicine in partnership with IDPH is offering a new telehealth test to treat service for COVID-19. The service is aimed at providing faster and easier access to treatment for Illinoisans who contract COVID-19. Those who test positive are encouraged to call 217-545-5100 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to schedule a telehealth appointment to determine if medical treatment is recommended. Appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.