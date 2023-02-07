All Sauk Valley counties at low risk for COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus cases continue to stay low in the Sauk Valley as well as across the state.

Whiteside County had 31 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 36 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 2.35% from 6.78% last week, and there was one new hospitalization.

Lee County had 17 cases compared to 37 last week and is at a 2.07% positivity rate, from 3.57%, and there was one new hospitalization.

Ogle County had 10 cases across the week compared with 39 the week before with a positivity rate of 3.65%, from 6.39%, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 9 cases compared with 10 cases the week before.

No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The governor also recently announced that COVID-19 emergency declarations would end in May.

“It is welcome news that the White House and Governor Pritzker have announced that we are in a position to wind down the COVID-19 public health emergencies. This will give IDPH and our partners time to plan for the transition,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, we want the public to know that we will not let down our guard when it comes to protecting Illinoisans from COVID-19. The virus is still circulating and causing hospitalizations and deaths in the state. This is why we continue to focus our efforts on promoting vaccinations, testing and timely treatment, especially when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.”