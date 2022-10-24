COVID-19 cases remain low across Sauk Valley, booster shots available

Coronavirus cases continue to be low across the Sauk Valley, and the state announced administering more than 1.1 million doses of the bivalent vaccine boosters.

Whiteside County had 35 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 46 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 5.73% from 3.27%, and the case rate is 63.43 per 100,000 people. There were three new hospitalizations.

Whiteside County offers the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, and the Lee County Health Department is hosting upcoming clinics offering a limited supply of the bivalent shots.

Lee County will be offering the updated Moderna vaccine from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday as well as Nov. 1, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10. Call 815-284-3371 ext. 2100 to schedule an appointment.

Lee County had 23 cases, compared with 22 cases the week prior and is at a 3.04% positivity rate, from 3.08%. The case rate is 67.46 per 100,000 people, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 50 cases across the week compared with 32, with a positivity rate of 8.64%, from 6%. The case rate is 98.73 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 10 cases, compared with less than 10 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 3.33%, from 8.82%.

All counties are designated low risk for COVID-19 spread.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the state has administered more than 1.1 million bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September.

The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the omicron variant.

“I am encouraged to see the large and growing numbers of Illinoisans who are taking action to protect themselves and their families with the new bivalent booster,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “For those who have not gotten the new bivalent booster or the flu shot, now is the best time to get fully immunized and protected, while COVID-19 community levels are still relatively low.

“As we are currently experiencing a sharp increase in severe pediatric respiratory diseases that is resulting in a shortage of pediatric beds – and at the same time facing the prospect of a fall and winter surge of COVID-19 and other illnesses affecting all of us – I am strongly recommending the latest COVID-19 and flu shots for all those who are eligible. These immunizations are especially important for anyone over 50, immunocompromised, or those with chronic medical conditions.”