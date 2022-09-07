Whiteside, Lee counties remain at high risk for COVID-19 as cases increase across region

Coronavirus cases increased during the week in the Sauk Valley, and Lee and Whiteside counties remain at high risk for community spread.

Whiteside County had 203 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Tuesday. There were 159 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 11.69% from 11.46%, and the case rate is 367.92 per 100,000 people. There were seven new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 90 cases, compared with 82 cases the week prior and is at a 9.28% positivity rate, from 12.73%. The case rate is 263.96 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 94 cases across the week compared with 99, with a positivity rate of 13.15%, from 12.37%. The case rate is 185.61 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 30 cases, compared with 32 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 21.62%, from 18.29%.

Ogle and Carroll counties are at medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.