COVID-19 cases decrease in Whiteside, Lee counties

Coronavirus cases decreased slightly in Lee and Whiteside counties across the week.

Whiteside County had 97 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 128 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 7.09% from 9.18% and the case rate is 175.80 per 100,000 people. There were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 108 cases, compared with 118 cases the week prior and is at a 8.49% positivity rate, from 12.97%. The case rate is 316.75 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 153 cases across the week compared with 114, with a positivity rate of 10%, from 12.76%,. The case rate is 302.11 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 17 cases, compared with 27 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 9.84%, from 15.38%.

Lee and Ogle counties remain at high risk for COVID-19 community spread, Whiteside County decreased to low risk, and Carroll County is at low risk.

Following a 10 percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging Illinoisans to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings during the summer holidays.

“We urge everyone to keep the safety of their loved ones in mind, especially older family members and those who are vulnerable to severe outcomes,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release. “If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home.”

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.