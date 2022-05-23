Lee, Whiteside counties see rise in COVID-19 cases across the week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to increase in Lee and Whiteside counties.

Lee County remains at high risk for COVID-19 community spread, Whiteside and Ogle counties are at medium risk, and Carroll County is at low risk.

Whiteside County had 169 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 146 the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 12.3% from 11.11% and the case rate is 306.30 per 100,000 people. There were three new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 83 cases, compared to 75 cases the week prior and is at a 6.01% positivity rate, down from 7%. The case rate is 243.43 per 100,000 people, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 94 cases across the week compared to 102, with a positivity rate of 11.26%, up from 9.04%,. The case rate is 185.61 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties are designated at medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

Carroll County, which is listed as low risk for COVID-19 spread, reported 25 cases, compared to 14 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 13.95%, from 14.29%.

In response to the heightened coronavirus risk level, Lee County Health Administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen issued a statement Friday recommending that residents wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

Illinois COVID-19 cases have been rising during the last few weeks, the highest levels of cases and hospitalizations since February.