Sterling exchange and garage sale raises $1,000 for local organizations

STERLING — Sterling resident Marcy Lawrence recently raised $1,000 at her second annual exchange and garage sale that benefited Rock River Valley Hospice and Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

Friends, family members and neighbors were invited to bring garage sale items to Lawrence’s home on May 16. After being treated to a Mexican buffet, contributors were then invited to exchange items of their choice with each other and share an evening of camaraderie. On May 17 and 18, all the remaining items were sold at a garage sale on a donation-only basis – no pricing – only what the buyer was comfortable paying.

Proceeds from the sale were donated to Rock River Valley Hospice and Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

“Words can’t express my gratitude for all the contributions and help in supporting two very important, worthwhile agencies,” Lawrence said.

She originally had the idea to host the event for the first time last year and raised $500, doubling that amount this year.

“I’m always looking for fun and meaningful ways to bring friends together. The exchange and sale were just that,” she said. “Definitely an awesome group of ladies that pitched in and worked together to make the exchange and fundraiser a success.”

Lawrence, Sterling Township assessor, has always been involved in community endeavors – serving on various boards, teaching community computer classes at Sauk Valley Community College and a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Volunteers ranged from Lawrence’s “little sister” – a fourth-grader who managed the lemonade stand – to 83-year-old Bonnie Woods, who took donations and helped bag sold items. More than 20 additional friends helped with setting up, staging and cleanup.

Lawrence is already looking forward to a third annual event next year, she said.