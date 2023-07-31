‘Storytelling from the Heart’ in Erie

An inspirational storyteller from California, who’s gained a following for his messages about the reassuring kindnesses of everyday people, will be making a special stop in Erie next week. Neal Foard, a popular creator on YouTube and Instagram, will be in town thanks to the efforts of Tim Possley, host of the “Uncle Tim Show” on WQUD Vintage Radio.

Possley often plays Foard’s recordings on the air, calling them “Warm Fuzzies.” He crowdfunded locally for Foard’s two-day visit, which will include a studio session and meet and greet. “People love him,” said Possley. “Really, the world needs more Neal Foards!”

According to his website, Foard is an award-winning advertising and marketing creative professional with leadership experience in advertising, experiential marketing, and client-side brand development. He’s skilled in creative strategy and business pursuit and has a particular love of talent development and team building. He spent 25 years in the business and has created award-winning campaigns for brands such as Sony and Lexus.

Foard said his visit to Erie is “thanks to the eager relentlessness of disk jockey Tim Possley, who’s been so diligent about making arrangements, I couldn’t say no.” He’ll be on the Uncle Tim Show around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and at Harvest Bakery and More on Thursday, Aug. 10. Come early and have dinner, with Foard planning to speak around 7 p.m. The rest of the night will be a meet and greet and sharing of a few stories that people haven’t heard.

Foard has gained a following for his style that aims to unite Americans by sharing what brings us together, instead of apart. “Marketing is not just storytelling. It’s relationship building. It’s conversation. So, it’s listening and promise-keeping. Despite the digital revolution, marketing will never stop being a human enterprise,” he says of his work.

Foard will continue sharing his message throughout the country, having already lined up meet and greets in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Savannah, Charleston, Raleigh, Richmond, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia this fall. To learn more about him, visit www.nealfoard.com.