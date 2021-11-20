Carroll County Republican Women receives award at state convention

SPRINGFIELD – The Diamond Award for Achievement was awarded to Carroll County Republican Women during the biennial convention of the Illinois Federation of Republican Women on Saturday. The Diamond Award is the highest category for club achievement.

More than 500 awards were given to clubs by the National Federation of Republican Women.

“Because of the dedication of our club members, this award became a reality,” said Lana Soldat, president of Carroll County Republican women. “We invite Republican women to join us in helping keep the conservative voice heard in Carroll County.”

The awards program is designed to enhance teamwork among members of each club, said NFRW Achievement Awards chairwoman Roxanne Husmann of Washington.

Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest grassroots Republican women’s organization in the country. It aims to empower women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in the political, government and civic arenas.