This year’s Sauk Valley trick-or-treat hours (2021)

Saturday, Oct. 30
Albany – 5 to 7 p.m.
Fulton – 6 to 8 p.m.
Morrison – 4 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Amboy – 4 to 6 p.m.
Ashton – 3 to 6 p.m.
Dixon – 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Erie – 5 to 7 p.m.
Lyndon – 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Oregon – 5 to 8 p.m.
Polo – 4 to 7 p.m.
Prophetstown – 5 to 7 p.m.
Rock Falls – 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Sterling – 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Tampico – 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Whiteside County – 4 to 7:30 p.m.
A few COVID-19-related reminders from the Illinois Department of Public Health:
• When it comes to the current mask mandate, keep in mind a costume mask is not a substitute for a well-fitting mask needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and wearing a costume mask over a face covering is not recommended because it could make breathing more difficult.
Safer options include choosing a costume that does not come with a costume mask, or find a costume that incorporates a face covering.
• Trick-or-treating outdoors in small groups is best.
• Those handing out treats indoors should open doors and windows as much as possible to promote increased ventilation, wear a mask and wash their hands.
• Those with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in any Halloween activities.