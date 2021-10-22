This year’s Sauk Valley trick-or-treat hours (2021)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Albany – 5 to 7 p.m.

Fulton – 6 to 8 p.m.

Morrison – 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Amboy – 4 to 6 p.m.

Ashton – 3 to 6 p.m.

Dixon – 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Erie – 5 to 7 p.m.

Lyndon – 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Oregon – 5 to 8 p.m.

Polo – 4 to 7 p.m.

Prophetstown – 5 to 7 p.m.

Rock Falls – 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Sterling – 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Tampico – 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Whiteside County – 4 to 7:30 p.m.

A few COVID-19-related reminders from the Illinois Department of Public Health:

• When it comes to the current mask mandate, keep in mind a costume mask is not a substitute for a well-fitting mask needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and wearing a costume mask over a face covering is not recommended because it could make breathing more difficult.

Safer options include choosing a costume that does not come with a costume mask, or find a costume that incorporates a face covering.

• Trick-or-treating outdoors in small groups is best.

• Those handing out treats indoors should open doors and windows as much as possible to promote increased ventilation, wear a mask and wash their hands.

• Those with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in any Halloween activities.