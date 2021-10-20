August 20, 2024
Groundbreaking planned for Dixon Park District facility

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
The Dixon Park District is looking to build a new facility as early as this fall depending on how costs come in from the bidding process.

The Dixon Park District is looking to build a new facility, displayed on this float that appeared during the Petunia Festival parade. (Submitted)

DIXON – The Dixon Park District will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. on Thursday for the as yet-unnamed Phase 1 Facility at 1312 Washington Ave. in The Meadows.

The $2.9 million facility will be constructed next to Water Wonderland. It will be the new home to the district’s administrative offices.

The facility will also have a community room with outdoor patio space, two full basketball-sized courts for indoor activities, a lobby and viewing area and a 25-space parking lot.

Dixon City Council member Mike Venier will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

There will be giveaways and virtual reality goggles that will allow individuals to see what the facility will look like once it is constructed.

The Dixon Park District will have a groundbreaking ceremony to start construction on a new facility that will house the administrative offices next to the Water Wonderland parking. (Submitted)

