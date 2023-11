“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a musical parody of B-movie, science fiction and horror films of the late 1940s through early 1970s that stars Tim Curry (center), will be shown at Timber Lake Playhouse as the finale to Halloween-themed goings-on.

MT. CARROLL – Haunted October activities will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at Timber Lake Playhouse.

The TLP Escape Room runs Friday and Saturday nights beginning Oct. 1.

Timber Lake Terror: The Haunted Experience will begin Oct. 15. The experience includes the Trail of Terror, Fun House and Haunted House.

A screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will close out the festivities Oct. 30.