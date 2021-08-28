Grand Detour to host arts festival

In a file photo, Nancy Ocken, Polo, displayed her stoneware pottery during the 67th Grand Detour Arts Festival at the John Deere Historic Site on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton)

GRAND DETOUR — The 72nd Grand Detour Arts Festival will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at the John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St., just west of Route 2 in Grand Detour. Admission is free.

Artwork from area artists have been donated for a raffle giveaway and includes donations from the collection of Rosemary Coplin.

There will be an art show judged by Glenn Bodish, associate professor of art and gallery director at Sauk Valley Community College.

Student creators will have their works judged by Susan Schumacher, a Dixon native.

More information is available at facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival