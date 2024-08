Morrison Mayor Scott Vandermyde helps out Thursday at the On the Move with Parks and Rec booth at the Whiteside County Fair. At the booth, which is open until 7 tonight and until 4 p.m. Saturday, people can vote with donations for their favorite dog picture, and also sign up for a raffle for a fire pit. On view at the booth are dog houses built by Jim Strating that will be sold in a silent auction at the Dog Days of Summer Pooch Picnic, being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, after the annual Harvest Hammer 5k in Morrison. Money raised is being used to build a dog park in Morrison. (submitted)