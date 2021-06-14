August 20, 2024
Rock Falls High alumni raising money for concession stand at Hinders Field

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Rock Falls High School logo

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls High School Alumni Association is raising money for a rest room/concession stand to be built between the softball and baseball fields at Hinders Field.

Donations can be sent to RFHSAA, c/o RFHS, 101 12th Ave., Rock Falls, IL 61071.

The group also is working to create an online database to organize class reunions and new member registration, and post bylaws, future projects and past meeting minutes. When it is finished, donations also can be made via PayPal.

For more information, or for alumni to provide information to the association, contact Betty Clementz at rfhsaa@rfhs301.org or 815-625-1495 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

