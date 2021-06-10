Ogle electronics recycling will be June 25

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will accept residential electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at the County Annex Building, 909 Pines Road.

To request a free permit to attend this event, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecounty.org. Permits are limited to one per household per month and allow a user to bring up to seven large items. Smaller items bulked together are considered to be one large item.

Items accepted include all types of televisions and computer monitors, all computers and associated hardware and cables, printers, copiers, and FAX machines, laptops, tablets, cell phones, video game equipment, DVD-VCRs, cable-satellite boxes, all remote controls, stereo equipment, radios, phone systems, calculators, adding machines, cameras, digital clocks, holiday lights, shredders, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens are also accepted for a $5 fee per unit.

Call 815-732-4020 or visit www.oglecounty.org for more information.