August 27, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kiwanis Club of Dixon gives back to the community

By Shaw Local News Network
Kiwanis Club of Dixon gives back to the community

Kiwanis Club of Dixon President Nancy Hammitt, presents $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity President Brad Hunsberger on March. the donation was one of two made March 31. Photos submitted.

Shining Star also received a donation. Pictured at Shining Star on April 21 are (from left) John Holthaus, Kiwanis member, Ryver Rice, Builder’s Club advisor, Nancy Hammitt, Kiwanis president, Melissa Fulkers of Shining Star, and Ellenor Zimmerman and Sam Zimmerman of the Key Club.

The Kiwanis Club of Dixon recently donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity; and $1,131 to Shining Star, ($500 from club and $631 from individual members). The club, along with Dixon High School Key Club and Reagan Middle School Builders Club, also donated bottled water, coloring books and crayons, and toys for the sexually abused children who are interviewed at Shining Star.. Pictured at Shining Star are (from left) John Holthaus, Kiwanis member, Ryver Rice, Builder’s Club adviser, Nancy Hammitt, Kiwanis president, Melissa Fulkers of Shining Star, and Ellenor Zimmerman and Sam Zimmerman of the Key Club.

On April 21, 2021, the Kiwanis Club of Dixon donated $2000 to Faith Christian School for playground equipment. Left to right: Jon Marx, pastor of Faith Christian School; Rich Kelly, Kiwanis vice president, Nancy Hammitt, Kiwanis president, Paige Burrs, Faith first grader, and Danelle Burrs, her mother.

The club also donated $2,000 to Faith Christian School for playground equipment. Pictured are Jon Marx, pastor of Faith Christian School; Rich Kelly, Kiwanis vice president, Nancy Hammitt, Kiwanis president, Paige Burrs, Faith first-grader, and Danelle Burrs, her mother.

Have a Question about this article?
Lee CountyGrand DetourDonations
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois