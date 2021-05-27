Kiwanis Club of Dixon gives back to the community

The Kiwanis Club of Dixon recently donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity; and $1,131 to Shining Star, ($500 from club and $631 from individual members). The club, along with Dixon High School Key Club and Reagan Middle School Builders Club, also donated bottled water, coloring books and crayons, and toys for the sexually abused children who are interviewed at Shining Star.. Pictured at Shining Star are (from left) John Holthaus, Kiwanis member, Ryver Rice, Builder’s Club adviser, Nancy Hammitt, Kiwanis president, Melissa Fulkers of Shining Star, and Ellenor Zimmerman and Sam Zimmerman of the Key Club.