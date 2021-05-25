May and June 2021 blood drives around the Sauk Valley

The American Red Cross is in need of donors to help hospital patients. All blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, because plasma from whole blood donations that test positive may help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma Friday through June 13 will get a T-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments should be scheduled and masks must be worn. Social distancing will be employed, and some sites will take temperatures.

Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission (forms for which are available on the website), must weigh more than 110 pounds, and must bring a photo ID.

Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are especially needed.

A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A negative, B negative, or O blood.

Download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo to make an appointment or for more information.

Upcoming blood drives:

Sterling

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sterling YMCA, 2505 YMCA Way

9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. June 10, Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

Prophetstown

11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. June 7, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD No. 3, 79 Grove St.

Franklin Grove

1 - 6 p.m. June 8, Atlasta Park Building, 548 S. State St., call 815-456-2506 and leave a message.

Lanark

Noon. - 6 p.m. June 11, United Methodist Church, 405 E. Locust. St.

The Red Cross also is looking for blood drive hosts; check the website for more information.