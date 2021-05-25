Ashton, Fenton 4-H’ers recognized for career achievements

Logan Wheeler (left) a Fenton Wizard 4-H'er, and Rhayanna Cotter and Ava Prior, AFC Aggie 4-H Club members, were recognized April 10 for their 4-H Career Achievements. (Submitted)

The career achievements of Illinois 4-H members were recognized at a virtual ceremony April 10.

Ashton AFC Aggies 4-H’ers receiving the Emerald Level Award were Ava Prior for leadership, and Rhayanna Cotter for project learning.

The award recognizes youth who completed eight or more experiences specializing in one of the three dimensions, with at least two state, national, or international experiences.

Prior is a Federation Club member, 4-H ambassador and digital ambassador. She mentors younger members as a Cloverbud Club leader, helps with a local SPIN Club (special interest club) and works with the Penguin Project (helping special needs children through theater). She plans to dual enroll at Sauk Valley Community College and the University of Illinois to study large animal veterinary medicine specializing in small ruminants.

Cotter has shown animals and animal science exhibits at the state and county levels. She hopes to be a veterinarian and own a farm someday.

Logan Wheeler, a Whiteside County Fenton Wizard 4-H Club member, was the recipient of the $1,000 Healthy Living and Nutrition Scholarship. The award focuses on youth who help their communities make healthy decisions and lead healthy lifestyles.

He tested the ability of weight loss gained from muscle training and cardio combined with a balanced diet of portion control and nonprocessed foods for healthier lives. He will attend Western Illinois University to study broadcasting and journalism. He plans to be a sports analyst or broadcaster.