Give blood in Lee, Whiteside counties, get a chance to attend Indy 500

The American Red Cross is teaming up with IndyCar to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets.

Those who give blood or platelets April 1-15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross also will enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of the donor’s choice. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500 for more details.

Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Walk-ins are not being taken. Masks must be worn, social distancing will be employed, and some sites will take temperatures.

All blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies, because plasma from whole blood donations that test positive may help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission (forms for which are available on the website), must weigh more than 110 pounds, and must bring a photo ID.

Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are especially needed.

The Red Cross also is looking for blood drive hosts; check the website for more information.

A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A negative, B negative, or O blood.

Upcoming blood drives:

Dixon: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 6, Ken Nelson Auto Group Chevy Building, 1100 N. Galena Ave.; 2-6 p.m. April 15, Masonic Friendship Lodge 7, 1409 N. Galena Ave.

Sterling: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. April 8, Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

Prophetstown: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 12, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3, 79 Grove St.

Sublette: 1-6 p.m. April 16, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 202 S. Locust St.