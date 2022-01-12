5 counties help fight fire that destroyed hardware store in Lanark

LANARK – The nearly 50-year-old Lanark Building Center was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.

Firefighters from five counties, many of them volunteers, responded to the blaze, which was called in to 911 around 7:30 p.m. by a passerby who saw smoke in the area, Lanark Fire Chief Cory Barnes said.

(Photo by RG Hough V)

The fire started in the workshop area, and destroyed not only the building and contents, but also a forklift and two pickup trucks, Barnes said. No one was injured.

He expects damages will top $2 million.

A little more than 1.2 million gallons of water, from Lanark and hauled in from Shannon and Chadwick so as not to drain the village water supply, was used to fight the fire, Barnes said. The scene was cleared shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

Volunteer firefighters from the Lanark Fire Department gather their equipment Monday after the fire. The scene finally was cleared shortly after 1 p.m., 17 hours after the fire started in the lumber yard workshop. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The state fire marshal is investigating, but the cause is not suspicious, he added.

The lumber yard made fighting the fire more challenging, as did the paint, chemicals and other building materials inside the store, the chief said. Fortunately, the only propane on site was in small cylinders used with barbecue grills, and those were removed before the fire could reach them.

Larger propane tanks, seed and other ag chemicals were at another site, Barnes said.

The charred remains of a truck can be seen in the rubble. Another truck and a forklift also were lost in the fire. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The frigid temperatures also played a role: The streets had to be salted multiple times to keep from icing over, and firefighters “couldn’t be left out there too long” and had to be rotated in and out.

In addition to the lumber yard and hardware store, Carroll Service Co., which has branches in Carroll and western Ogle counties, provides agriculture and energy-related products.

Four volunteer firefighters from the Lanark Fire Department were busy Monday morning picking up hoses and other equipment used to combat the fire. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

It has been in business in this village of 1,500 since 1963, and was a full-service hardware store and lumber yard with nearly 50 vendors selling paints, tools, construction and building materials, decking products, grass seed, fertilizer and more, the company said on its Facebook page.

“Hopefully, they’ll rebuild,” Barnes said.

A burned out skid loader can be seen in the rubble of the Lanark Building Center. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“While we are saddened by the devastating fire last night, we want to thank all of the local fire departments that responded,” the company posted on its Facebook page. ”We are extremely grateful for our local first responders and the support from our local communities.”