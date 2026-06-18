OSF Saint Katharine hosting hiring event for night-shift nurses June 23

OSF Saint Katharine – Center for Health in Sterling (shown) is holding a hiring event for night-shift nurses on June 23. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is inviting registered nurses to explore career opportunities during an upcoming in-person hiring event focused on night-shift medical-surgical roles.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, 1840 First Ave.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with nursing leadership, interview onsite with recruiters and learn more about the collaborative, patient-centered care environment at OSF. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

“Nurses are at the heart of everything we do,” said Meaghan Rothrock-Magana, chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Katharine. “The strength and enthusiasm our medical-surgical nurses bring to acute care every day is inspiring. They combine clinical expertise with compassion to support patients and families during some of their most challenging moments. Our team works together across disciplines to deliver individualized care, using evidence-based practices and advanced technology to make a meaningful difference in each patient’s journey.”

Rothrock-Magana added that OSF Saint Katharine prioritizes a culture where nurses play an active role in shaping practice decisions and advancing care delivery.

“We are committed to creating an environment where nurses are empowered to grow professionally and influence best practices through their frontline experience,” she said.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Interested candidates can sign up at osfsaintkatharine.org/events.