Kankakee hosts first Walk for Alopecia to raise awareness and funds

Lauren Benedict is organizing Kankakee’s first Walk for Alopecia on Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at River Road Park.

The walk aims to raise awareness and funds for alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease affecting nearly 7 million Americans. The condition causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and body—and those living with it often face emotional and social challenges beyond the physical symptoms.

“It is not just hair,” Benedict said. The walk will bring together community members to build support, raise funds, and drive progress toward research and treatment options.

Proceeds benefit the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which funds research, supports patients, and educates the public about the disease.

The walk is free to join. Participants can register at https://naaf.donordrive.com/wfaChicagolandKankakee26 or contact Benedict at naafwalk.kankakee@gmail.com.

River Road Park is located at River Road and South 1500 E Road in Kankakee.