Will County residents can help curb spread of mosquitoes after heavy rains

Recent heavy rains can bring more mosquitoes to Will County, and residents should take steps to limit their breeding, the Will County Health Department said.
Some mosquitoes can breed in just a teaspoon of water, roughly the same amount in a bottle cap, the health department said.
Here are some preventative steps to take:
- Check your property and remove or empty water in old tires, tin cans, buckets, drums, bottles or other places where mosquitoes might breed.
- Be sure to check clogged gutters and flat roofs that may have poor drainage.
- Empty plastic wading pools at least once a week and store indoors when not in use.
- Unused swimming pools should be covered or drained during the mosquito season.
- Change the water in bird baths and plant pots or drip trays at least once each week.