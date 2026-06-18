Downtown Sycamore planters sponsored by Nancy Marchiando Memorial Fund

Some of the flowers Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in the planter at the intersection of West State and Somonauk streets in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

The Sycamore in Bloom planters found at two dozen locations across Sycamore have a financial sponsor.

The children of Nancy S. Marchiando, an avid supporter of Sycamore activities, festivals and special events, agreed to establish a fund to cover the cost of the Sycamore in Bloom planters, 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky told Shaw Local.

“This fund, in partnership with the Beautification Committee, honors our mother’s passionate love for the City of Sycamore by beautifying the downtown area with seasonal floral creations,” the family wrote in a provided statement.

The Nancy Marchiando Memorial Fund is expected to cover the costs of the 24 planter boxes during the spring and fall each year, currently estimated at $1,200 annually, Cosky said. As a result, each planter will have a sign recognizing sponsorship.

“They have agreed to provide that annually, and as long as that does occur, then the project remains in memory of their mom, Nancy,” Cosky said.

The flower box Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the intersection of West State Street and Somonauk Street in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Marchiando died at 59 on May 12, 2005, according to her obituary. She was once elected to a four-year term as the , worked for Family Service Agency and as an administrative assistant at Resource Bank, and owned and operated Marchiando Corner Market in Sycamore.

Marchiando, a member of Church of St. Mary’s in Sycamore, also served on the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Parade Committee and helped raise funds for the Sycamore Historical Society. She was also the director of the Miss Kishwaukee Scholarship Pageant, according to her obituary.

For the first year of the Sycamore in Bloom project, the beautification committee sought to recognize the businesses that volunteered to host the planters. The next year, in 2025, the Sycamore High School students who created the metal wire stands that hold the planters in their welding class were thanked, Cosky said. Now, the Sycamore in Bloom planter program continues in honor of Marchiando.

Julie Roskuszka, one of Marchiando’s daughters, first reached out about creating a partnership with the city in September 2024, Cosky said. Although the planters weren’t the first idea from Marchiando’s family, Cosky said Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall suggested the flower program as a way for the family to honor their mother.

“We hope residents and visitors enjoy ‘Sycamore in Bloom’ and consider donating to the continued beautification of Sycamore, ‘Where Life Offers More,’” Marchiando’s family wrote in the provided statement.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the family of Marchiando and members of the Sycamore beautification committee will meet downtown to pose for a picture near a Sycamore in Bloom planter box.

Cosky said she thinks the program “instills a sense of community pride” and could cause motorists to stop and spend time in Sycamore when they pass through.

“It’s a way of building community spirit and really keeping our downtown area very vibrant, and colorful and free, so that it is attractive,” Cosky said. “Not only when residents come through, but also any visitors.”