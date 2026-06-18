Get hooked on summer during Illinois Free Fishing Days June 19 to 22

FILE: A fisherman tries his luck Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Franklin Creek State Park. Illinois Free Fishing Days are June 19 to 22, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources invites families throughout the state to enjoy the opportunity at a lake, pond, river, state park or private fishing hole near them. (Alex T. Paschal)

Illinois Free Fishing Days are June 19 to 22, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources invites families throughout the state to enjoy the opportunity at a lake, pond, river, state park or private fishing hole near them.

During these four days, anglers can fish without buying a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp in Illinois. The goal is for those who don’t usually go fishing to discover or rediscover the activity and to introduce children to it.

“Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity for Illinois families to unplug, spend time together outdoors, and discover the fun and enjoyment of fishing,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said. “Whether you’re new to the activity or simply haven’t been able to find time for it lately, I encourage residents and visitors alike to grab a rod, head to the water and make fishing an outdoor tradition.”

Outside of Free Fishing Days, Illinois requires anyone over the age of 16 to have a fishing license to fish. At $15, Illinois has one of the most affordable standard fishing licenses in the Midwest. Licenses can be purchased at vendors throughout Illinois or online. Exclusions apply to active-duty military and people with disabilities.

Learn about fishing in Illinois at ifishillinois.org.