Five Sauk Valley area players named All-State by Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-State teams on Tuesday and five area players were selected. Teams were selected from a list of nominees by each school’s coach. The full teams for each class can be found at IHSBCA.com.

In Class 3A, Newman senior pitcher Evan Bushman was named Honorable Mention. The Comets were in 3A for the first time this season after being bumped up a class.

Sterling senior Eli Penne was also an honorable mention pick in 3A for the Golden Warriors.

Sterling’s Eli Penne fires a pitch against Dixon at the Class 3A Sterling baseball regional. (Alex T. Paschal)

In Class 1A, Forreston senior Kendall Erdmann was named First-Team All-State for the Cardinals, which won a regional title.

Milledgeville senior Karter Livengood and Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower were both Honorable Mentions.