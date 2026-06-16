The Wave for Charities supports Officer Santa program in La Salle

Officers of the La Salle Police Department accepting a $5,274 donation from members of The Wave of Charities, to help fund the Officer Santa Program later this year. (Photo Provided By The La Salle Police Department)

The Wave for Charities’ 6th Annual Jeep Poker Run raised $5,274 for the La Salle Police Department’s Officer Santa Program, which provides holiday gifts to children in need.

“We think what the La Salle Police Department does for the kids is wonderful and we just wanted to help out,” The Wave for Charities co-organizer Kelli Kurtz Raley said in a news release.

Each year, The Wave for Charities selects a new cause to support through the Jeep Poker Run.

“On behalf of the La Salle Police Department and the families we serve, we extend our sincere appreciation to The Wave for Charities for their continued partnership and generosity,” La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler said. “Your commitment to giving back demonstrates the incredible impact that can be achieved when a community comes together for a common purpose.”

The department said the program is more than gifts under a tree. It is about bringing hope, creating lasting memories, and reminding families that their community cares.

“Every dollar donated helps ensure that children in our community have a brighter holiday season,” Stubler said. “Together, we are making a difference. One child, one family and one act of kindness at a time.”