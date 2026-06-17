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Kane County Chronicle

Geneva Lutheran offers annual Swedish Pancake Breakfast

Proceeds will raise funds for eastern Kentucky mission

Pancake Day

Geneva Lutheran's annual Swedish Pancake Breakfast will be served Saturday, June 27 during the Swedish Days festival. (Daily Journal)

By Brenda Schory

Geneva Lutheran Church’s annual Swedish Pancake Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. June 27 at 301 S. Third St., Geneva, during the Swedish Days festival.

Breakfast will be served as long as the batter lasts, organizers announced in a news release.

The $11-per-plate breakfast – which includes two pancakes, sausages, juice or coffee – is an expression of Geneva Lutheran’s hospitality and community spirit, the release states. As a fundraiser, it will benefit the church’s mission trips to eastern Kentucky through the Christian Appalachian Project, which serves Appalachia, according to the release.

Geneva Lutheran Church sends an adult group and a youth group every year in two mission trips to assist with home repair services.

More information about the pancake breakfast, a 30-year tradition, and the church is available online at genevalutheran.org or via email to Faith Sax at faith@genevalutheran.org.

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Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle